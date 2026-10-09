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IOM says Gaza shelter stocks cover just 17% of winter needs

IOM says Gaza shelter stocks cover just 17% of winter needs

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13:13, 09/10/2026, Friday
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IOM says Gaza shelter stocks cover just 17% of winter needs
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The International Organization for Migration warns that nearly 2 million Palestinians require shelter assistance as winter approaches, noting that available stocks cover just 17% of needs while Israeli restrictions prevent entry of critical supplies.


The International Organization for Migration warned on Friday that shelter stocks and incoming supplies for Gaza cover only 17% of identified winter needs, leaving nearly 2 million Palestinians at risk as temperatures drop. Nearly all of Gaza's population remains in need of shelter assistance one year after a ceasefire was announced, with Israeli restrictions continuing to prevent the entry of critical supplies.

IOM Director General Amy Pope said that "Families who have already endured repeated displacement and devastating loss must be able to face the winter in safety and dignity," stressing that the current shortage leaves vulnerable populations exposed to harsh conditions. She noted that approximately 8,600 emergency shelter kits remain stranded outside Gaza after being turned away by Israeli authorities, preventing humanitarian teams from meeting basic needs despite available resources.

Unsafe conditions mount

More than half of the tents and makeshift shelters across Gaza are in poor condition and require replacement, while many Palestinians remain in war-damaged buildings at risk of collapse. An evaluation conducted by an IOM partner identified over 3,600 buildings requiring demolition, removal or evacuation due to structural safety concerns, according to the agency. Meanwhile, approximately 1.8 million people are living in displacement sites, 56% of which face medium to high flood risks as heavy rainfall approaches.

Humanitarian access urgently needed

The agency called for immediate and sustained access for tents, emergency shelter kits, temporary housing units and construction materials to strengthen shelters and repair damaged homes. Pope stated that "The solutions are known, the supplies are ready and humanitarian teams are prepared to deliver," stressing that equipment, fuel and spare parts are essential for debris removal and early recovery efforts.

Titles :amy popeiominternational organization for migrationgaza strippalestinehumanitarian crisiswinter shelterisraeli blockadedisplacement camps
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